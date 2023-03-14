Teacher asks mother to stop packing 'inappropriate lunch' to school

Aabha Gopan

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y8Ve_0lIBdA1s00
Photo byFerks GuareonUnsplash

As a brown mother, I believe that giving traditional lunches to school is a great way for children to connect with their cultural roots and experience new flavors. At the same time, I understand that I’ve to consider my child’s preferences as well as other kids' comfort. So I pay close attention to not packing anything too aromatic or colorful. Even then, I ask my child regularly how her friends liked her food to know whether anyone reacted hurtfully.

Recently, I came across a Reddit post about a mother's plight regarding her son’s school lunches. Since their names weren’t mentioned in the post, I will call the mother, Samantha, and her 5-year-old son, Lucas.

Lucas attended a nearby preschool, and Samantha always made sure to pack him the tastiest lunches. One day, after picking Lucas up from school, Samantha received a call from his teacher. The teacher sounded stern and unfriendly and told Samantha she had a problem with the lunches she was packing for Lucas.

Samantha was taken aback by the teacher's tone and words. The teacher went on to say that Lucas's lunches were "disgusting and inappropriate" and that they had an unpleasant odor that was distracting to the other students. Samantha was shocked and hurt. She had always thought that the teacher was friendly and approachable, and she couldn't understand why the teacher was being so unkind.

Samantha tried to explain that she knew the lunches weren't the healthiest, but they were based on Lucas's preferences. She told the teacher that Lucas loved small celery sticks with goat cheese and blue cheese, kimchi and spam (a traditional Korean dish), and spicy Doritos marinated in Sriracha. The teacher didn't seem to care and told Samantha that she needed to change Lucas's lunches immediately.

Samantha was torn. She knew that she wanted to maintain a healthy relationship with Lucas's teachers, but she also knew that Lucas loved the lunches she packed. She decided to stand her ground and told the teacher that she wouldn't drastically change Lucas's lunches all of a sudden. She knew that Lucas's enjoyment of his meals was important, and she wanted him to like the lunches she prepared.

A few hours later, she received an email from the teacher, calling her response unacceptable and saying that Lucas's lunches were too inappropriate to be sent to school any longer.

Samantha didn't know what to do. She decided to take some time to think about what to do next and hoped that she could find a solution that worked for everyone.

Should Samantha change her son’s lunches?

I have been asking myself this since I read the Reddit post, and I can’t help but sympathize with her. If she chose to change the lunch, her son would grow up not knowing his culture. On the other hand, if she continues packing the same type of lunch, other kids and the teacher might treat her son differently.

But I can't help but wonder, since the USA is a culturally diverse country today, isn't it actually healthy that children are exposed to different foods? This could help children understand other cultures and teach them to co-exist. Or should we continue to hide the diversity by restricting groups of people from eating what they want?

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Diversity# Lunch# Food# Parenting

Comments / 239

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
139K followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Woman smacks autistic child and refuses to apologize: "I’ll discipline children as I see fit"

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*. I have always ensured that I set clear boundaries regarding disciplining my child with my parents. I spoke to them about what type of disciplining I preferred and also understood how far they were willing to help me out with parenting. I feel setting such boundaries is necessary to avoid issues later.

Read full story
49 comments

Woman thinks stepson should move out so that her son gets his own room

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*. I understand that parents want the best living standards for their children. But some of them might compare their kids’ lives with that of others (step-siblings’ or other kids’) and feel their children have an unfair life. This may drive the parents to make biased decisions in order to give their children the life others have.

Read full story
33 comments

Woman opens son's room at night to find sister's BF standing by his bed: "I was looking for my phone"

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*. As a mother, I know how protective we can get of our children. All the watch-outs, don’t dos, etc., are to ensure our kids are happy and safe.

Read full story
256 comments

The woman saw a man writing a racist text about her son while sitting on a plane

A mother traveling with her toddler on a four-hour Qantas flight from Auckland to Melbourne faced a traumatic experience at the hands of a fellow passenger. The ordeal began before the flight even took off when a male passenger in front of the mother shook his head at her little boy, stating that he hoped the child wouldn't kick his seat throughout the flight. The mother pointed out that her son's legs barely reached the edge of his seat and couldn't possibly kick the passenger's seat. Despite her response, the irate passenger continued his rage and asked the boy to stop kicking as the plane prepared for takeoff.

Read full story
20 comments

KFC Faces Backlash After Customer Finds Unusual Ingredient in fried chicken

A TikTok user named Noah (@noah_bart) posted a video showing what appears to be a chicken spine in his KFC meal, which has sparked a debate on the platform. In the video, Noah expresses disgust at finding the chicken spine in his food, saying he had ordered a regular chicken wing. He adds in the caption that "someones rat musta fell in the deep fryer or something."

Read full story
39 comments
Portland, OR

Walmart closures spark debate as multiple locations shut down this month

Walmart is set to close several stores by the end of March, with Illinois, Florida, and Wisconsin among the states affected. The closures are due to the stores' underperformance. Walmart's two Supercenters in Portland, Oregon, will be closing on March 24, resulting in 580 employees losing their jobs. The stores have been reviewed and identified as underperforming, with pharmacies at both locations also closing on the same day. Walmart has stated that all employees will have the opportunity to transfer to another location.

Read full story
18 comments

Dollar General and Dollar Tree Face Opposition From Communities

Discount chains like Dollar General and Dollar Tree have been dominating the retail industry by opening new stores left and right, even amidst other retailers shutting down due to financial challenges. In 2022, discount chains accounted for most of the store openings, with Dollar General and Dollar Tree leading the pack with the highest number of new store openings. However, not all communities have been welcoming these stores' expansion efforts. According to a report, at least 75 communities have voted down proposals for new dollar stores, and more than 50 of those proposed openings occurred between January 2021 and December 2022.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman says boyfriend cheated on her and dumped her after she donated him her kidney

A woman was dumped by her boyfriend after she donated her kidney to him, which he claims she did to ‘look good’. Colleen Le, a 30-year-old woman from the USA, revealed that her then-boyfriend suffered from chronic kidney disease due to which he had to undergo dialysis at the age of 17. She volunteered to give him her kidney after confirming that they matched. But the duo broke up a few months later after he cheated on her.

Read full story
15 comments

Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would

A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.

Read full story
1174 comments
Ohio State

Woman who married her ex-boyfriend’s dad tells of family reaction

A woman reveals how she fell in love with her ex-boyfriend's father when she was in sixth grade and pursued the relationship at the age of 16. Sydney Dean, a 27-year-old woman from Ohio, met her present husband Paul when she was in sixth grade, dating his son. After Sydney and Paul’s son broke up, they decided to remain friends, and, therefore, she hung out with his family frequently. During these meetings, Sydney and Paul developed a connection and started dating after she turned 16, the legal age of consent in their state.

Read full story
120 comments

Mother tells her children that Santa is not real as she cannot afford to buy presents

A mother of four disclosed to her children that Santa is not real as she cannot afford to buy presents for them. With four children under ten, Rachel from Scotland pays her bills using a ‘bill roulette’ system amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Read full story
54 comments

Mom says she is so good-looking that married men ask her out when she's shopping

A mom of two claims that she is asked out by men who have partners while she is shopping at a kid’s toy store. Bonnie Slayed says she is so good looking that men can’t help but ask her out even when she’s shopping at a kid’s toy store. She shared they start off by saying ‘please tell me you’re a single mum so I can give you my number'.

Read full story
19 comments

Dad hides sister from daughter for decades but family finds out

Sarah and her husband with her sister;Photo byFacebook. Sarah Leibov was 24 years old when her mom called her with a surprising news - her dad had a secret daughter. Her mother wasn’t shaken by the truth because they divorced 20 years ago. Instead, she had a ‘strange, nervous excitement’ in her voice.

Read full story
17 comments

A Pampered Toddler is Getting $3075 Worth of Presents for Christmas

A pampered toddler gets Christmas presents worth $3075 from his dear mother. Kasey Akram, a 33-year-old mother, loves spoiling her two-year-old son, Jareem Akram, with gifts. She wants to buy the boy 100 presents for Christmas, which could be worth over $3,000, this year. In fact, at the tender of two, Jareem was given expensive gifts like Gucci shoes and a $1230 solid gold dummy.

Read full story
27 comments

Christian landlord rejects couple's application because they are 'unmarried'

A couple was denied a house after the landlord learned that the couple was Christian and unmarried. A couple, whose names are not revealed, is in a fix after the landlord denied their application because they were unmarried and Christian.

Read full story
565 comments

Call center employee reveals what they do after putting callers on hold

A woman has posted a video about what call center agents actually do when they put their callers on hold. Ellena Walker, a call center worker, has posted a video of her showing what really happens behind the scenes when they put callers on hold. Her video gathered over 215,000 views and several comments since posting. In her video, she also revealed why she puts her callers on hold for so long.

Read full story
35 comments

Model snaps selfie on beach and accidentally catches woman 'taking photo of her'

A woman was surprised when she caught an elderly lady clicking a picture of her from a selfie she clicked of herself. Eliza Rose Watson, a 31-year-old British model, accidentally caught an elderly lady taking a picture of her from her screenshot. The model was sunbathing on the beach and clicked a selfie of herself to send to a friend. But when she zoomed the picture, she found someone lurking in the background with their phone pointed in her direction.

Read full story
1 comments

Homeless man goes without 'hot food' and 'shampoo' to keep his cats fed after increase in cost of living

A man has revealed that he skips hot meals and washing hair to feed his pet cats after the cost of living increased. Colin Ortutai-Hughes, a 45-year-old man, who lives in Brent, North West London, has recently shared his battle with the cost of living crisis. He says he struggles to feed himself and his lovely pets.

Read full story
333 comments

Woman charges her family for Christmas dinner including 3-year-old grandkids

A mom-of-five has admitted that she charges her children and grandchildren for Christmas dinner. Caroline Duddridge, a 63-year-old woman, started charging for Christmas dinner after she noticed it was draining her income. She charges up to $18 for adults, $6 for her 12-year-old and 9-year-old grandkids, and $3 for her two 3-year-old grandchildren. The adult women attending the dinner have lower charges because they have families and work part-time jobs.

Read full story
244 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy