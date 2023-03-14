Teacher asks mother to stop packing 'inappropriate lunch' to school

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

As a brown mother, I believe that giving traditional lunches to school is a great way for children to connect with their cultural roots and experience new flavors. At the same time, I understand that I’ve to consider my child’s preferences as well as other kids' comfort. So I pay close attention to not packing anything too aromatic or colorful. Even then, I ask my child regularly how her friends liked her food to know whether anyone reacted hurtfully.

Recently, I came across a Reddit post about a mother's plight regarding her son’s school lunches. Since their names weren’t mentioned in the post, I will call the mother, Samantha, and her 5-year-old son, Lucas.

Lucas attended a nearby preschool, and Samantha always made sure to pack him the tastiest lunches. One day, after picking Lucas up from school, Samantha received a call from his teacher. The teacher sounded stern and unfriendly and told Samantha she had a problem with the lunches she was packing for Lucas.

Samantha was taken aback by the teacher's tone and words. The teacher went on to say that Lucas's lunches were "disgusting and inappropriate" and that they had an unpleasant odor that was distracting to the other students. Samantha was shocked and hurt. She had always thought that the teacher was friendly and approachable, and she couldn't understand why the teacher was being so unkind.

Samantha tried to explain that she knew the lunches weren't the healthiest, but they were based on Lucas's preferences. She told the teacher that Lucas loved small celery sticks with goat cheese and blue cheese, kimchi and spam (a traditional Korean dish), and spicy Doritos marinated in Sriracha. The teacher didn't seem to care and told Samantha that she needed to change Lucas's lunches immediately.

Samantha was torn. She knew that she wanted to maintain a healthy relationship with Lucas's teachers, but she also knew that Lucas loved the lunches she packed. She decided to stand her ground and told the teacher that she wouldn't drastically change Lucas's lunches all of a sudden. She knew that Lucas's enjoyment of his meals was important, and she wanted him to like the lunches she prepared.

A few hours later, she received an email from the teacher, calling her response unacceptable and saying that Lucas's lunches were too inappropriate to be sent to school any longer.

Samantha didn't know what to do. She decided to take some time to think about what to do next and hoped that she could find a solution that worked for everyone.

Should Samantha change her son’s lunches?

I have been asking myself this since I read the Reddit post, and I can’t help but sympathize with her. If she chose to change the lunch, her son would grow up not knowing his culture. On the other hand, if she continues packing the same type of lunch, other kids and the teacher might treat her son differently.

But I can't help but wonder, since the USA is a culturally diverse country today, isn't it actually healthy that children are exposed to different foods? This could help children understand other cultures and teach them to co-exist. Or should we continue to hide the diversity by restricting groups of people from eating what they want?

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.