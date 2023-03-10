The woman saw a man writing a racist text about her son while sitting on a plane

Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash

A mother traveling with her toddler on a four-hour Qantas flight from Auckland to Melbourne faced a traumatic experience at the hands of a fellow passenger. The ordeal began before the flight even took off when a male passenger in front of the mother shook his head at her little boy, stating that he hoped the child wouldn't kick his seat throughout the flight. The mother pointed out that her son's legs barely reached the edge of his seat and couldn't possibly kick the passenger's seat. Despite her response, the irate passenger continued his rage and asked the boy to stop kicking as the plane prepared for takeoff.

Once the flight took off, the mother saw the passenger's phone screen through the seats and was appalled by what she read. He had written a racist text about her and her son, referring to her as a "lovely fat Islander woman with her black kid" who was kicking his seat. The mother confronted the passenger, who immediately deleted the text and seemed shocked when she called him out on it.

The mother believes that the entire interaction had nothing to do with her son kicking the passenger's seat but was instead related to how they looked, the racial comments, or simply because she had a child sitting behind him. The situation left the mother feeling tired, frustrated, and angry.

Fortunately, a flight attendant intervened and moved them to the back of the plane, where they were seated next to a man and his teenage son. The flight attendants went out of their way to ensure the mother and son were comfortable throughout the flight, despite the toddler's restlessness.

Qantas released a statement stating that passengers who feel uncomfortable during their journey should raise it with a member of the crew, who is trained to manage such situations. The mother's distressing experience has made her wary of travelling alone with her child and has prompted her to share her story to encourage people not to be bystanders if they witness such behaviour.

