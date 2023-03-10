KFC Faces Backlash After Customer Finds Unusual Ingredient in fried chicken

Photo byMarkus WinkleronUnsplash

A TikTok user named Noah (@noah_bart) posted a video showing what appears to be a chicken spine in his KFC meal, which has sparked a debate on the platform. In the video, Noah expresses disgust at finding the chicken spine in his food, saying he had ordered a regular chicken wing. He adds in the caption that "someones rat musta fell in the deep fryer or something."

KFC has responded to the controversy by pointing out that spines are occasionally found in their fried chicken and that this is normal. Many TikTok users have also pointed out that finding a spine in fried chicken should not be a cause for concern, as it is a natural part of the bird's anatomy. Some users have even joked that the discovery is not surprising given that chicken is made from an animal.

However, some viewers have expressed their disgust at the discovery and have sworn off KFC altogether. A few have even commented that this is why they are vegan. Others have criticized KFC and other fast food chains, saying that they have been exposed to bad practices and should be shut down.

Overall, the video has sparked a debate about what is acceptable in fast food and what is not. While some people are unfazed by finding a chicken spine in their meal, others find it unacceptable and are calling for better quality control in the fast food industry.

