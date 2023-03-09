Walmart closures spark debate as multiple locations shut down this month

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Walmart is set to close several stores by the end of March, with Illinois, Florida, and Wisconsin among the states affected. The closures are due to the stores' underperformance. Walmart's two Supercenters in Portland, Oregon, will be closing on March 24, resulting in 580 employees losing their jobs. The stores have been reviewed and identified as underperforming, with pharmacies at both locations also closing on the same day. Walmart has stated that all employees will have the opportunity to transfer to another location.

The area surrounding the Walmart on SE 82nd Avenue in Portland has seen an increase in crime, including shoplifting and vandalism, with business owners in the neighborhood claiming that this has impacted everyone in the area. The Lents Neighborhood, where the Eastport Plaza Shopping Mall is located, accounted for 147 burglaries, 634 larceny offenses, and 337 reports of vandalism between Jan. 2022 and Jan. 2023. Texas governor Greg Abbott recently spoke out about the situation in Portland, stating that this happens as a result of cities refusing to enforce the rule of law.

Portland mayor responded by stating that most Walmart stores that have closed in Texas in last few years were not due to communities refusing to enforce the rule of law. Instead, the retail industry is changing, and retail theft is a national issue. He added that Portland is investing in community safety resources to combat the challenges faced by businesses, workers, and residents.

Walmart has not cited crime as a contributing factor to the store closures, but the Albuquerque Journal reported that Walmart's store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is also set to close, with a total of 708 calls made to the police at and around the store in 2022. Walmart maintains that there isn't just one reason for the store's closure, and the Albuquerque Police Department has been a great partner in combating crime at the store.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon addressed the rise in retail theft last year and warned that it could impact company decisions, resulting in higher prices or store closures. Prosecutors who don't enforce laws to prevent criminals from stealing were called out by McMillon, who stated that it would have long-term implications for the retail industry.