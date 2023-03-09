Dollar General and Dollar Tree Face Opposition From Communities

Photo by Mathias Reding on Unsplash

Discount chains like Dollar General and Dollar Tree have been dominating the retail industry by opening new stores left and right, even amidst other retailers shutting down due to financial challenges. In 2022, discount chains accounted for most of the store openings, with Dollar General and Dollar Tree leading the pack with the highest number of new store openings. However, not all communities have been welcoming these stores' expansion efforts. According to a report, at least 75 communities have voted down proposals for new dollar stores, and more than 50 of those proposed openings occurred between January 2021 and December 2022.

Some cities have even gone as far as enacting laws that restrict new dollar stores, like banning them from opening within one to two miles of an already existing dollar store or even imposing a total ban on new dollar stores. The Institute for Local Self-Reliance also claimed that Dollar General and Dollar Tree single out marginalized communities and rural towns, causing the closure of grocery stores and other local businesses in the area over time.

City leaders also argue that dollar stores are fueling unhealthy food choices, contributing to poor health and lower life expectancy. Dollar stores typically stock little fresh produce and sell a narrow range of processed foods, such as canned soup and soda. However, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar spokesperson Kristin Tetreault defended the companies, saying that they bring quality products at accessible prices to many communities around the country, alleviating "food deserts" where there are few to no nearby grocery options. Dollar General also argued that it often fills a void in areas where other retailers have chosen not to serve and that every store offers components of a nutritious meal.

Despite the opposition, Dollar General and Dollar Tree plan to open approximately 1,050 and 650 new stores, respectively, throughout the US in the 2023 fiscal year. The companies believe that their stores help communities, especially those that are underserved, stretch their budgets, particularly in inflationary times.

