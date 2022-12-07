Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would

A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings.

Photo by Facebook

Anaya Peterson , a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke , the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.

Anaya, the 32-year-old mom , suffered from headaches and dry eyes as a part of healing when she got her right eye tattooed blue in July 2020. Despite these reactions, she went ahead and got her left eye tattooed purple in December 2020.

Months went by without any issues till August 2021 , when she woke up with her eyelids swollen. She told the media that her face looked like she had done ‘five rounds with Mike Tyson’.

Although she didn’t take the situation seriously at first, the swelling got worse over time and she had to go to the hospital, where she was prescribed antibiotics which didn’t have any effect on the inflammation.

The tattoo enthusiast was given medicines through a drip at night and a sample of her eyeball was sent for a biopsy the next morning. Later, it was confirmed that she was going blind.