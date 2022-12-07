Woman who married her ex-boyfriend’s dad tells of family reaction

A woman reveals how she fell in love with her ex-boyfriend's father when she was in sixth grade and pursued the relationship at the age of 16.

Photo by Facebook

Sydney Dean , a 27-year-old woman from Ohio, met her present husband Paul when she was in sixth grade, dating his son. After Sydney and Paul’s son broke up, they decided to remain friends, and, therefore, she hung out with his family frequently. During these meetings , Sydney and Paul developed a connection and started dating after she turned 16, the legal age of consent in their state.

The couple received a lot of backlash due to their 24-year age gap from everyone, including family. Despite this, their relationship grew stronger, and they got married in 2016. Now, after a decade, they have a healthy relationship that everyone accepts.

Photo by Facebook

One of the people who disapproved of their relationship the most was her mother who had met Paul a few times and gotten along with him before her daughter dated him. She was aghast about their age difference of over two decades. However, now, when the couple visits her, she talks more to Paul than Sydney.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s father , who lives in another state, was also shocked by the age difference. But he accepted their relationship after the couple tied the knot.