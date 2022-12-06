Mother tells her children that Santa is not real as she cannot afford to buy presents

A mother of four disclosed to her children that Santa is not real as she cannot afford to buy presents for them.

Photo by Photo by Nicole Michalou

With four children under ten, Rachel from Scotland pays her bills using a ‘bill roulette’ system amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The 30-year-old expressed over the internet that she felt ashamed of not buying any gifts this year for her children. She further stated that her daughter has her birthday just before Christmas so she is shopping for four in line with doing birthday shopping, which feels like she is shopping for five.

She claimed in a TikTok video that she and her partner have never exchanged any gift, not even chocolate, as everything goes to the kids. Despite this, it feels like they are fighting an impossible battle.

She revealed that she cannot afford to go back to work as her kids are very young as she is being trolled for sitting around all day.

She further claimed that people assume that she doesn’t want to work which isn’t true. She feels trapped as her youngest son is 19 months old and has not started school yet.

She stated that to shave money off her shopping bill she buys clothes from charity shops, chooses sausages over chicken, does not buy as many snacks, and has even sold her husband's phone for extra money.

She is worried about what she will do when her kids get older and will demand expensive clothes.