Teacher, 28, who quit her job to become stay-at-home girlfriend says her next aim is to get married and have children

A woman quit her school job as a teacher to be a stay-at-home girlfriend of her rich boyfriend.

Photo by Facebook

Summer Hawkins , a 28-year-old teacher living in Bristol, England, was stressed and unhappy with her work life. Despite all the effort she put into her work, she got only enough money to cover her expensive rent.

Then, she met the property mogul, Biggs-Marvin Chris, 27, who is famous for appearing on the sixth season of Love Island. They chatted on social media initially and met Biggs in a nightclub where he revealed that he had made a friend check up on her to ensure ‘she was worth the effort of turning up for ’.

Photo by Facebook

After dating for five months, Biggs asked Summer to relocate to Glasgow to live with him and promised to ‘take care’ of her. Summer claimed that ‘every woman would be delighted by that offer’ and quit her job shortly after. Her loved ones weren’t happy with her decision. In fact, her mother even compared her new life to that of a 1950s housewife.

Summer’s schedule now includes cleaning, walking their dog, going to the gym, and ensuring Biggs is comfortable.

Her day starts earlier than Biggs’s. She turns on the shower so that it’s ‘nice and hot’ for him and makes him hot chocolate before he tells her what he wants for breakfast. Summer cooks whatever he wants ‘whether that’s chicken and rice or an egg sandwich.

She then kisses him goodbye as he goes off to work and cleans the lounge, kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom. She then cooks lunch for them depending on what he wants and takes out their dog for a walk. The couple spends the rest of their day after Biggs returns from work together.

Summer shared that her jobless life is stress-free and allows her to focus on spending ‘quality time’ with Biggs. She shared that her next aim is to get married and become a mother.