Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021.

Photo by Facebook

Jonathan Ellerington , a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.

A few hours after this, several people tried to check on Jon via phone, but they couldn’t connect with him. They found him lifeless on the pavement outside Costa the next morning.

Jon was an addict who desperately tried to kick the habit so that he could meet his daughter. A further inquest brought to light that there were lethal amounts of illegal substances along with methadone, painkillers, and sedatives in his system which could have slowed his breathing and heart.

Jon’s sister recalled that he was a lovable guy and had stopped his addiction for two years to keep in touch with his daughter but relapsed later. He added that he would also help her look after her sons and was a fun uncle to them.

As a child, Jon was into math and history but an incident in high school affected him a lot emotionally. His sister thinks the incident can be partly blamed for his addiction.

Although he had a house in Gipsyville where he lived with his partner, he often slept on the streets. Many assumed he was homeless after they saw him sleeping rough in the city center with Teddy. But, in reality, he had a lovely family and partner and a house.