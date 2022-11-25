A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death.

Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.

Recently, he shared in an interview that he hopes his wife, Jess, moves on after his death even though it ‘breaks his heart’. At the same time, he doesn’t want that to happen. But he wishes she finds someone who could support her.

He explained that his 40-year-old wife was unlikely to join a dating app and would mostly, in an ideal world, find a divorced dad or someone who lost their partner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBWdq_0jNCsHoY00
Photo byInstagram/Screenshot

The couple married in 2016 after dating and have three kids, 3-year-old son Rex and 2-year-old twin sons, Cormac and Rafa.

The TV star said with teary eyes that he knows his kids will most probably not remember him. He feels a knock every time he sees something nice happening to them reminding him that he won’t be with them for long.

He also revealed that his first show, for which he is famous, A Place in the Sun, paid him a year’s salary when he told them the news. But they didn’t renew his contract because they didn’t think they would get insurance. Now, some other actor has taken his place in the show, which was heartbreaking. So he kept his diagnosis a secret from others.

Irwin has also bought a new house near other family members after selling his property portfolio so that he can ensure ‘Jess and the boys are looked after’. He shared that Jess took care of him when he was grumpy and bedbound. He said he was very lucky to have her and lean on her.

Now, he is busy making memories with his family. After his chemo, they enjoyed a trip to Cyprus, and, now, plans on going to Paris. He shared that he wants to make more memories so that Jess can one day look at the photo album and tell them ‘here’s the time your dad’ did that.

Meanwhile, he sympathizes with people who couldn’t know they were about to die. He explained that they didn’t get the chance to say goodbye or to put their affairs in order.

