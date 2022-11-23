Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland Staff

A Disneyland fan and popular influencer has revealed that she was shamed for wearing a particular attire after a Disneyland staff pulled her up.

Photo by Screenshot/Instagram

30-year-old Laci Kay Somers from San Francisco created a storm on the internet by posting a video of her showing off her outfit in front of Disneyland on TikTok .

Apparently, Disneyland staff in Anaheim , California, pulled her up calling her attire ‘inappropriate for family environment’. The video was captioned that she got hit at Disney for dress code and garnered over 55,000 views and 5,000 comments.

The influencer showed her viewers the black baseball cap, crop top, crossbody bag, leggings, and trainers she wore. The attire she wore showed off her bare midriff.

According to Disney , their staff has the right to stop a customer from admittance if their attire is inappropriate for a family environment even if it isn’t banned on their list. The theme park has a clear set of guidelines when it comes to ‘accepted attire’ on its website.

Several viewers came out in support of the influencer. One of them backed her up commenting that all she did was look perfect. Another piques in that she got hit for jealousy and not dress code. A viewer also recollected having seen women wear clothes that exposed more than the influencer. Another interesting comment spoke on behalf of good looking people and asked how dare attractive people show off their body .