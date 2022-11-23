Flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most hated flyer - and it's not a screaming baby

A former flight attendant reveals what makes the cabin crew hate a passenger the most in a now-viral TikTok video that has over 1.5 million views .

Kat Kamalani , a former flight attendant from the US, has shared with her followers on TikTok which type of passengers the cabin crew hates the most in a clip she shared on TikTok. What’s surprising is that it isn’t crying babies . Instead, the ex-stewardess attendant claims that people who complain about crying babies irritate the cabin crew the most.

The mother of two further explained that people who complain about crying babies make both the parent and the flight attendant uncomfortable as she claims there is no one more desperate than the parent to make the baby stop crying.

So she advises her 9,50,000 followers to either carry noise-canceling headphones or offer to help the parent instead of asking a flight attendant to change their seat.

Needless to say, many TikTokers agreed with the ex-flight attendant. One mother recalled an incident where a flight attendant asked her to let her baby cry as she won’t be seeing these people again. Another user shared that babies cry in flight because the height pressure hurts their ears.

Supporting Kamalani , another flight attendant wrote that she gets very mad when passengers complain to her about wailing babies. Another TikToker commented that she had helped a parent by keeping a fussy baby entertained while the parent slept during a 1.5-hour long flight.