Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her Bag

A TikToker shared that one of her dates had slipped his AirPods into her bag to track her movements.

Photo by Photo by Dina Nasyrova

Cory , a popular TikToker, was left scared after her date purposely placed his AirPods into her bag to follow her movements. In the video, which has now garnered over 56,000 views, she told her followers that she had a ‘ weird, gut feeling ’ about her date although she had gone out with him two times before this incident. But she still chose to give him the benefit of the doubt.

She noticed the Airpods in her bag after she returned from their date which was in a Los Angeles gym. When the man didn’t reach out to her about the expensive device, she felt that he was tracking her. He can use his Find My app to track where his AirPods are.

But when she reached out to him, asking him whether he had lost or misplaced his Airpods, he asked her whether she stole them. She then pleaded with him to share his address so that she could return it. But the man asked her to keep it or throw it into a lake because he had already bought another one.

Due to this drama , Cory decided to stop seeing him. She told him that she had resumed seeing her ex and also asked him to send his address so that she could drop his AirPods. In addition to this, Cory also found it strange that the man didn’t have any social media accounts.