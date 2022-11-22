Man, who is Mistaken for Wife's Father, Realizes He First Met Her When She Was a Baby in Pram

A man , who is 19 years older than his wife, found out that she was a baby when he first met her.

Rich Foetu Tomkinson and, his wife, Evie Foetu Tomkinson; Photo by Facebook

Rich Foetu Tomkinson thought he met his wife, Evie Foetu Tomkinson, when she was working at a pub in July 2018. They instantly felt a connection despite the 19 years age difference and moved in together in February 2019. He proposed to her in September 2019 and the couple got married in July 2022. They’re now expecting their baby in January 2023.

But the 48-year-old man realized that he had met his wife, a 29 years old woman, when she was just a baby in a pram.

When Rich, a surveyor from Stafford , met Evie’s mother, Sarah Owen, 53, he was shocked as they had worked in the same street in the 1990s. So he might have seen Sarah push around Evie in a stroller when she was a baby.

Upon realizing this, he admitted to having freaked out for a while . Then, the couple just laughed about it.

He shared that age is just a number to them and admitted that they couldn’t help whom they fell in love with. He also said that he had been mistaken for Evie’s dad before .

Despite that, he feels that marrying her was right and shared he was elated to have a baby with her. Further, he added that Evie stood by him when his parents passed away.