Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wants

A mom of two teenagers goes through her children’s phones to ensure they behave well behind the screen.

Laura Muse , a mother of two teenagers, has admitted to monitoring her children’s phone usage and the content they post and share on the internet. The Greensboro, North Carolina mother checks her teenage son's, Cohen, and teenage daughter's, Kylie , phones, and screens their personal replies, social media activities, and more.

She also confiscates their phones every night around 11:30 P.M when they go to bed to keep the kids from texting, tweeting, and watching TikTok videos all night long and ensure they have adequate rest before school.

The 41-year-old mother told The Post that since she owns their phones and pays for the phones, she can go through them whenever she wants. To people who think she is violating her teenagers’ privacy or disrespecting them, she clarifies that ‘it’s her ship’ .

Initially, when the kids were 11 years old and had just gotten their phones, Laura would check them once a week. However, since they’re well into their teenage years, their mother randomly goes through their phones a few times a year.

The mother of two shares that once she found Cohen sharing shirtless pictures and using foul language on social media. She asked the boy to delete the content right away.