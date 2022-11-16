Man dragged for complaining wife with cancer didn’t cook jalapeño poppers

Aabha Gopan

Man complains that his wife, a cancer patient, didn’t cook him jalapeño poppers while he was away golfing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzGy1_0jCWSLUH00
Photo by furkanfdemir

A Californian man, Gerald, is being roasted online for complaining about his sick wife not making him jalapeño poppers while he went golfing. He expected his wife, who was undergoing cancer treatment the same day, to cook him the snack so that he could watch the Alabama game after he got back home.

The wife, Gonda, apparently suffers from a rare form of skin cancer and was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer this year. In a video, she shares that she is taking regular immunotherapy treatments.

Gonda posted the video of her husband’s tantrum on the internet, taking it by storm. The video garnered over 1.4 million views on TikTok and 2.6 million views on Twitter.

Needless to say, the majority of the viewers have called out the husband who threw the tantrum. Gerald says in the video that he had asked Gonda to make him jalapeño poppers while he was golfing. Instead, she sat on the couch and he had to do it himself.

He then scoffs and lets Gonda know that he knew she wanted to watch the Alabama game. He adds that he too wanted to watch it and could have done that if she had prepared his jalapeño poppers as he asked.

Gonda asks her entitled husband whether he expected her to cook for him while he was golfing. Gerald clarifies that he did and points out that she just sat idly after her ‘treatments’ - making finger air quotes while saying the word ‘treatment’.

In a follow-up video, Gerald can be seen telling Gonda that since he made the snack himself, she couldn’t have any. But he leaves her one popper while taking around nineteen for himself.

