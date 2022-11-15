Woman says she can't make friends with girls because she is Pretty and they're Jealous

A woman has revealed that she could never build friendships with girls because she is pretty and they get jealous.

Ariana , a TiToker with nearly 50,000 followers, acknowledges the merits of being ‘pretty’ but speaks about its downsides. She revealed that she could never develop quality friendships with girls because they would get jealous of her beauty.

In the video , she mentions how she expects to get trolled for speaking out about how being beautiful affected her negatively.

Then, she shares that she never had many girlfriends and has always wondered why. This issue seriously affected her school and university life. Other girls would praise her calling her ‘pretty’ to her face and make plans to hang out to only stand her up. They would also talk poorly behind her back even after she was nothing but kind and genuine to them.

And it happened so many times that it dented her self-confidence . She would go home on weekends because she was free and had no friends to hang out with.

When she went home and told her family that she was having difficulties making friends, her family pointed out that the reason was ‘obvious’ . They told her that ‘ people don’t like not being the prettiest person ’ and that her beauty is intimidating. But then she found a group of boys who were happy to be her friends.

She ends her video by saying that she was tired of all women thinking they were all competing with each other and wonders whether they all can’t just be friends.