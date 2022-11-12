Tattooed woman keeps getting inked after infection and 'won't stop even if leg falls off'

A woman claims she didn’t stop getting tattoos despite having infections and her skin falling off.

Melissa Sloan , a 45-year-old tattoo addict, shared that she won't stop even if leg falls off. She admits that she has inked infected areas before they could heal because she was ‘impatient’ .

She was also asked to have antibiotics to fight infections resulting from continual tattooing.

The mom of seven has her head to toe covered in prison-style tattoos and said she ‘lost count’ of how many pieces of body art she wears. In fact, she has also inked body parts that have tattoos as she has run out of space.

Melissa got addicted to tattooing because of the adrenaline rush she got during the process. This helps her cope with the abuse she went through as a child at the hands of her half-brother, Gavin Sloan , who was recently jailed for 21 years for assaults against children.

Melissa told the media that tattoos helped ‘cover the scars’ Gavin gave her and helped her hide from the world. She said she feels free now since Gavin is jailed.

But her tattoo collection didn’t make sense to others. People call her ‘ crazy Melissa ’ but Melissa vouched she isn’t crazy. She explained that some people are judgemental and stare, but claimed she is used to it.