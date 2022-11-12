Mom looks unrecognizable after splitting from husband of 18 years and joining Tinder

Aabha Gopan

A woman, who forgot to care for herself, realized it was ‘her turn’ after her divorce and started spending time on herself.

Emma, a 42-year-old woman, was left in tears and looked empty after she split from her husband of 18 years. The welfare case worker said that she had always worked hard all the while caring for others. But she ended up looking drained and empty.

Emma had married her at the age of 22 and realized her marriage was breaking apart a few years ago. She just existed to pay bills and had no confidence in herself. She also felt isolated and her life was all about her husband, daughters, and work.

However, in October 2021, the divorce was finalized, and the mom of two was down for a while.

But one day, she realized she comes from a family of strong women and, since she was free, she could make a difference in her life. She felt like someone was watching over her.

Emma started her transformation by overhauling her wardrobe and getting rid of her black trousers and flats, and other old clothes. She replaced them with colorful jackets, coats, heels, and skirts. She exclaimed that she wore red lipstick for the first time and joined Tinder!

In addition to that, she also brought about changes in her lifestyle. She had chicken pasta and homemade bolognese instead of chips and eggs, and bacon. She also cut down the number of cigarettes she smoked.

Now, Emma shared that she feels happy and like she is ‘walking on air’. She also claimed that she is always smiling.

