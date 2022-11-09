Young influencer who claims she is 'too pretty to work' was told to 'be an adult'

A young TikToker has received a lot of backlash for saying she is ‘too pretty to work’ on social media.

Lucy Welcher, a Canadian TikToker, who goes by @luluhasfun, shared a video of her sipping iced coffee while relaxing in her car and ranting about working a 9-5 job.

She admits that she never wants to work in her life in the video, which is now deleted. She also asks whether she looks like she wants to get up at 6 A.M every morning for the next 60 years. She snaps a ‘No’ as the answer to her question and claims to be too pretty for that while taking a sip from her beverage.

The video received a lot of criticism with many labeling the overconfident TikToker ‘lazy’ and ‘entitled’.

One of the viewers hoped Lucy would humble down a bit and wrote that looks aren’t related to work and pitied the teenager for having that mentality. Another viewer snapped at the young content creator asking her to try to be an adult instead of a ‘privileged princess’ who wants life to be handed to her. A third viewer bluntly let Lucy know that the world doesn’t revolve around her.

In addition to the harsh comments, Lucy also received some replies from viewers who were tired of their work life.

One of her supporters even offered her a way to lead her life without working. He asked her to be his housewife as he makes a 6 figure salary a year. But he wants her to ensure that the house is clean and that she cooks.

However, Lucy later clarified that her remarks were a ‘joke’ .

Lucy has shared several videos of her working as a babysitter and at a smoke shop. But she hasn’t disclosed where she actually works right now.