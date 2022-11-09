Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘ best way ’ to begin their day.

Mary and Brittani , who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.

While Mary makes a living by working in a tailoring shop, Brittany stays with her mother even though she is 19.

They know that showering together might come off as weird to people but have clarified that they don’t care. Brittani told the media that there are many mothers and daughters who aren’t close and reasoned that if they found her and her mother showering together weird, it could be because they aren’t close.

She continues that having a daughter is a mother’s blessing and believes that ‘closeness’ is something they should share. But she points out that in this day and age she doesn’t see a lot of ‘closeness ’ between mothers and daughters.

Brittani is also unbothered by other people’s, even her friends’, judgments.

She shares that her friends have asked her why she spends so much time with her mother. She reasons that Mary is her mom and her No.1 friend with whom she can share everything. She adds that kids her age like to focus on things that she isn’t into, like boyfriends and girlfriends. Whereas she wants to focus on herself and only herself, and Mary helps her do that.

Mary shares with the media that they started showering together after Brittani had panic attacks triggered by hot water when she was a child. In the beginning, she just wanted to comfort Brittani and, later, it became an everyday thing.