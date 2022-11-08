Woman says her boyfriend has to pay for everything as she's an 'investment'

A 27-year-old woman believes that her boyfriend has to pay for her lifestyle as she is an ‘investment’.

Hannah Cha calls herself an ‘investment’ and lets her boyfriend, Ed Reay , 22 years old, provide for her while she gets him smoothies and maintains their house. All this started when she started dating men who couldn’t take the lead which led to her realizing that she wanted someone ‘dominating’.

Even though she is a career-driven business consultant , she wanted someone to pamper and provide for her. That’s when Ed Reay, a fellow business owner, reached out to her in May 2021 and the rest is history. Although he is from Vancouver, Canada , he moved to London after the couple hit it off.

Hannah shared that during the initial phase of their relationship, Ed would pay for their dates . Gradually he started giving her money for rent, holidays, and everything else, including getting her nails done. Meanwhile, Hannah managed the cleaner, bought food and groceries, and cooked.

She also pointed out that since she supports her boyfriend, he views her as an investment . This means that he makes three times what he used to make.

She told the media that when she started dating she tied her value to her business and money. But she didn’t want that. She also realized she didn’t want to be in a relationship in which she dominated. So she decided to seek men who could lead and provide for her.