'It's your last day' Pregnant woman claims she was fired after sharing the news with her boss

There have been several reports of employers firing their female workers after they reveal they’re pregnant. One such story is of a US woman, Lex , who shares content on TikTok. She claims that she was fired the day after she tells her boss about her pregnancy.

The TikToker says that she has only been fired once, and that was for being pregnant, she claims. In the storytime video, she opens up that she was five and a half months pregnant when the incident occurred.

Lex hadn’t told anyone about her pregnancy because she was worried they wouldn’t hire her if they knew about it. But, one day, Lex was feeling ‘super sick’ at work and decided to take time-off. She played it like a Covid-19 scare and said she would take a test.

Later, she pretended to have just found out her pregnancy and revealed it to her employer. Her Boss asked her when or how long she would like to take maternity leave, and Lex replied she hadn’t decided yet, and promised to let her know.

The very next day, Lex only had two more hours to complete the shift, when the CEO of her company called to inform her that they wouldn’t be needing her anymore.



“It’s your last day,” he told her. She was so shocked that all she could reply was ‘Oh, OK’.

In a second video , Lex reveals that she cried and was emotional after she was fired because of the pregnancy. When she told two of her colleagues, one was shocked while the other was apologetic saying that she had tried to prevent it.

After three and a half weeks, Lex dropped by the office when one of her former bosses told her that she was pregnant. Although Lex congratulated her ex-boss, she was wondering why the woman told her about her pregnancy. But then it clicked . Lex felt that her ex-boss fired her because she was concerned that their maternity leaves would collide.

Most of the viewers have supported Lex and asked her to file a suit against her former employer.