Woman shocked after bridesmaid ran off with $5,000 of wedding money

Bride shocked after bridesmaid ‘disappeared from the face of the earth’ with $5,000 of her wedding money.

Organizing a wedding and associated events like a bachelorette party can be hectic. But things were a bit more difficult for Emma Clair, a TikToker with 180,000 followers because one of her bridesmaids ran off with $5,000 of the wedding money.

Years after the incident, Emma took the incident to TikTok and shared the story. In the video, she revealed that the bridesmaid was a ‘super super close’ friend and was ‘inseparable’. So after her engagement in 2019, Emma asked her friend to be her bridesmaid.

When the time to organize her bachelorette party approached, each bridesmaid was given a different role. This particular bridesmaid was in charge of booking the accommodation and managing money, which amounted to around $5,000.

Everything was going smoothly until a fortnight before the bachelorette when the bridesmaid started messaging Emma and the other bridesmaids ‘to start drama’. After a couple of hours, her other bridesmaids contacted her saying that they were getting stressed because the bridesmaid (the one who stole) had stopped replying. They soon learned that she had blocked all of them everywhere.

They then called the accommodation to shift the booking to Emma’s name when they learned that they didn’t have any booking. So it became clear that the bridesmaid took the money and didn’t make the reservation.

By then, Emma’s maid of honor started ‘investigating online’ and contacted the bridesmaid’s mother. Upon hearing what happened, the lady sent them $5000 with ‘no questions asked’. With that money, they booked an epic bachelorette.

But Emma said that the whole incident was weird because they haven’t heard from her even after two years and felt it seemed like ‘she’s literally fallen off the face of the earth’.

