Mom tells son not to expect any Christmas presents after using food bank for a year

Aabha Gopan

A mom tells her son not to expect any Christmas presents this year even though they have been using the food bank for a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9r7P_0ivfvn4z00
Photo by Pixabay

Christine Borton from Birmingham can’t afford to buy Christmas gifts for her 10-year-old son, Dayjanta, after she lost her support worker job for medical reasons.

Although the boy was disappointed, he wasn’t surprised, said his mother. According to her, he understands that they don’t have funds for it. Apparently, Dayjanta doesn’t ask for ice creams or sweets and is pretty laid back.

Christine said that the boy looks at the electric meter and lets her know how much they have used, making him obsessed about their finances all the time.

“My little one is looking at the gas and electricity and screaming at the levels,” she said.

Not the least, she admits to struggling to pay bills and shared that she last bought groceries in December 2021 from the money some kind people gave her. She had been relying on the local food bank to feed her family for the past year.

She says that some people don’t believe her when she says she hasn’t shopped for food since December. When she had a job, she used to go to a big shop and take her children along to help choose items. But now, she can’t go far into a shop and just gets basic things that the children need and rely on food banks.

Now, Christine is trying back to get a job and has called on the government to support families that are struggling.

