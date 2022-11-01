Mom of two hospitalized with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mom of two who lives on a single meal a day to keep her children fed has been hospitalized twice for malnutrition.

Kelly Thomson , a 43-year-old single mother, earns just $46 per week (approx.) to feed her family. She said that her universal credit card pays her $1500 (approx.) and covers a few other costs, leaving her with just $184 (approx.) left for everything else.

The present cost of food in the UK has made it difficult for her to feed her 11-year-old daughter, 14-year-old son, and herself. So she eats only one meal a day.

Meanwhile, her kids are fully fed. Kelly gives them breakfast, gets lunch in school, and shares an evening meal with them. But she says that she can feed herself only once each day.

Since January 2021, Kelly lost 28 pounds of weight and was forced to sell her daughter’s birthday present, a smart TV, in exchange for money for food.

“I'm lucky if I get a meal a day. I just get up each morning and get on with it because I have to, I do it for my kids,” said Kelly.

As a result, Kelly ended up in the hospital twice due to malnutrition and underwent a blood transfusion to replenish the decreased amount of iron in her body because she can’t afford fresh food.