Seattle, WA

Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage

Aabha Gopan

A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVppA_0ir7SyWG00
Photo by ben o'bro on Unsplash

Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.

Angelyn, who is a former accountant, told the media that she and her husband loved to travel and was looking for a way to do that economically. Since they loved cruising and did it at least once a year before, they decided to shift to it full-time after retirement.

The couple thinks it's like having a magnificent living room, an absolutely gorgeous dining room, and a hot tub without paying for maintenance.

Angelyn Burk shared that they hop on and off cruise ships and when they get on one, they try to stay for as long as possible because it's cost-effective. Although the couple had a daily budget of $135, they never spent that much.

Currently, Burk and her husband have booked 86 cruise days with an average cost of $89/day for both of them, including room, food, entertainment, transportation, gratuity, port fees, and taxes. This when compared to the average rent of a house in Seattle is $5,034 per month after paying 20% in downpayment and a 30-year fixed mortgage since the average cost of a house there is $984,863.

Burk told the media that they were fed up and irritated at how the cost of living on land was increasing gradually due to mortgages, internet, electricity, property taxes, insurance, and other costs related to having a house. But, on a cruise ship, there was no ‘extra price’.

“By living on a cruise ship, you gain your room, you gain board, you've got entertainment that's built-in, you're going to different locations,” said Burk.

Right now, they’re staying with their family waiting for the birth of their fourth grandchild and their son’s graduation. When on land, they’re like nomads, living with family and friends and staying in Airbnbs and hotels, which they mostly pay for with credit card points.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# Relationships# Retirement# Couple

Comments / 75

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
109922 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Mom tells son not to expect any Christmas presents after using food bank for a year

A mom tells her son not to expect any Christmas presents this year even though they have been using the food bank for a year. Christine Borton from Birmingham can’t afford to buy Christmas gifts for her 10-year-old son, Dayjanta, after she lost her support worker job for medical reasons.

Read full story
307 comments
Texas State

Girl becomes a multi-millionaire at 11 after starting her own business when FOUR

A girl earns millions every year with a lemonade business that she started at 4. Mikaila Ulmer, from Texas, started making and selling lemonade in front of her house after she got her great grandma’s cookbook. Although the old book was tattered, she decided to give the 1940s flaxseed lemonade a try.

Read full story
209 comments

Mom of two hospitalized with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mom of two who lives on a single meal a day to keep her children fed has been hospitalized twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, a 43-year-old single mother, earns just $46 per week (approx.) to feed her family. She said that her universal credit card pays her $1500 (approx.) and covers a few other costs, leaving her with just $184 (approx.) left for everything else.

Read full story
425 comments

Stepmom intentionally gives child penicillin despite her being allergic to it

While disciplining stepchildren, one needs to ensure that they’re on the same page as the biological parents. Also, in no way should the punishment be harsh or something the biological parents don’t approve of.

Read full story
137 comments
Florida State

Florida lawyer who fought helmet laws dies in motorcycle crash while not wearing one

A Florida lawyer, who played a major role in overturning the state’s helmet law, passed away because of head trauma after an accident. Ron Smith, a 66-year-old experienced rider and a lawyer, died after meeting with an accident due to ‘blunt trauma to the head’ on the spot. His 62-year-old girlfriend, Brenda Jeanan Volpe, who was a passenger, also passed away a few hours after the accident. Both of them weren’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Read full story
150 comments

Christian Hospital Worker with 17 Years of Experience Gets Fired After She Refused to Use Transgender Pronouns

A Christian hospital worker with 17 years of experience in the Michigan Hospital was fired when she refused to use transgender pronouns or refer patients for “gender reassignment” procedures citing religious reasons.

Read full story
2561 comments

Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him

A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.

Read full story
1638 comments

Catholic Nun Leaves Church After She Falls in Love with a Woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A recent happening at my church has got me confused and divided. One of the sisters in my church requested to be dispensed from her vows because she fell in love with a churchgoer, a woman I am friends with.

Read full story
144 comments

Teenager plans to marry and have children with 48-year-old boyfriend who gets compared to her 'DAD' all the time

A teenager has spoken out against trolls and cruel comments on the age gap between her and her boyfriend. Jorja McMahon, a 19-year-old Australian, got into a relationship with her 48-year-old boyfriend, Graham. She claims he helped her through a ‘dark time’ and get her back on track in life. His unwavering support and persistence happened to spark her feelings for him.

Read full story
757 comments

"It's not even summer!" Woman embarrasses man for sweating

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, often ends up offending people because of the way she talks. She explained that people need to hear the truth and, if it hurts, they should either stop being sensitive or accept the truth.

Read full story
3 comments

Mother thinks daughter is losing her 'individuality' because of her BF

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mother has always been critical of love, dating, marriage, and all other human relationships. My sister, Arya, thinks it's because someone she loved broke her. But, on more than one occasion, her attitude has ruined everyone’s mood.

Read full story
8 comments

"Go back to your country!" Native man shouts at tourist

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. While in college, I met Kim, a friendly and extremely helpful Chinese girl. We developed a good bond the day we met and she went on to become my go-to person.

Read full story
151 comments

"You seduced him!" Woman shouts at boyfriend's roommate

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. In my first year of college, my roommate was a handsome guy, Derek, who had a beautiful girlfriend, Natasha. Natasha was the insecure type and, due to some reason, felt she could trust me to tell her if Derek brought any other girl to the apartment.

Read full story
15 comments

"I don't want to look like you" Brown girl cries after returning from preschool

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My close friend from college, Zuri, told me that she was looking for a new preschool for her 4-year-old daughter, Zaria. I knew that Zaria studied in a reputed preschool and asked Zuri the reason for shifting.

Read full story
445 comments

"Are you really their mother?" Man horrified at how wife treats her daughters

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 42-year-old uncle, George, recently married a single mother, Diane, after bumping into each other in a cafe. However, her twin daughters, Tina and Rina, are adorable 13-year-olds, who are still getting to know my uncle.

Read full story
5 comments

"Give me your phone." Boss fires employee for refusing to hand over her phone

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My ex-boss, Daniel, was a weird man. He would stare at women, give them flirty smiles, crack racist jokes, and more. All in all, he wasn’t a great person to be around with. But we all tolerated him because he was a good boss. He wouldn’t pressurize anyone to put in extra hours, berate anyone for being late occasionally, and also gave us half-yearly bonuses.

Read full story
169 comments

"I am doing all this for you." Man shouts at pregnant wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My neighbor, Glena, and her husband have been married for over a year and they have been my neighbor for two years. She is a friendly soul and is eight months pregnant.

Read full story
24 comments

"He doesn't make me happy." Loving husband shocked after wife replies

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Jerry is a Youtuber who is popular in my city. However, in my building, he is known as the ‘best husband.’ To be honest, he is every woman’s dream. He is handsome, kind, funny, loving, and whatnot.

Read full story
73 comments

"But you didn't use them before!" Man destroys wife's make-up kit because it was suspicious

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister’s ex-husband, David, was the jealous and suspicious kind. He doubted whether my sister, Grace, was seeing someone behind his back because she was ‘out of his league.’

Read full story
97 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy