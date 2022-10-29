Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage

A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage.

Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.

Angelyn, who is a former accountant , told the media that she and her husband loved to travel and was looking for a way to do that economically. Since they loved cruising and did it at least once a year before, they decided to shift to it full-time after retirement.

The couple thinks it's like having a magnificent living room, an absolutely gorgeous dining room, and a hot tub without paying for maintenance .

Angelyn Burk shared that they hop on and off cruise ships and when they get on one, they try to stay for as long as possible because it's cost-effective. Although the couple had a daily budget of $135, they never spent that much.

Currently, Burk and her husband have booked 86 cruise days with an average cost of $89/day for both of them, including room, food, entertainment, transportation, gratuity, port fees, and taxes. This when compared to the average rent of a house in Seattle is $5,034 per month after paying 20% in downpayment and a 30-year fixed mortgage since the average cost of a house there is $984,863 .

Burk told the media that they were fed up and irritated at how the cost of living on land was increasing gradually due to mortgages, internet, electricity, property taxes, insurance, and other costs related to having a house. But, on a cruise ship, there was no ‘ extra price ’.

“By living on a cruise ship, you gain your room, you gain board, you've got entertainment that's built-in, you're going to different locations,” said Burk.