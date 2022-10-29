Florida lawyer who fought helmet laws dies in motorcycle crash while not wearing one

A Florida lawyer , who played a major role in overturning the state’s helmet law, passed away because of head trauma after an accident.

Ron Smith , a 66-year-old experienced rider and a lawyer, died after meeting with an accident due to ‘blunt trauma to the head’ on the spot. His 62-year-old girlfriend, Brenda Jeanan Volpe, who was a passenger, also passed away a few hours after the accident . Both of them weren’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The couple was traveling to attend the memorial service of a fellow rider when he lost control while slowing down his bike during traffic and struck a trailer attached to a truck. According to the autopsy , both of them received major trauma to the head, which is possibly the cause of their death.

A motorcycle safety researcher at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety told the media that wearing a helmet might have increased the odds of them surviving although he can’t say for sure.

As for Smith’s friends , they remember him as an advocate of his and others ‘choice’, and Volpe as a caring person.

Smith represented clients who violated safety laws by not wearing helmets. Once the judge threw out the ticket, following which the local sheriff's office shut down temporarily. In fact, Smith spent over a decade fighting against the helmet laws in Florida , and one of his cases ended in the dismissal of traffic tickets given to three motorcyclists for not wearing helmets.