Mother thinks daughter is losing her 'individuality' because of her BF

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My mother has always been critical of love, dating, marriage, and all other human relationships. My sister, Arya, thinks it's because someone she loved broke her. But, on more than one occasion, her attitude has ruined everyone’s mood.

The last time we hung out, my sister brought her boyfriend, Hector. One could say that they were growing on each other and, as a result, my sister was picking up some of his habits.

Arya has always refused to eat steak because she ‘couldn’t stand the smell’ and tried it for the first time after Hector convinced her. Their relationship also changed the way she dressed from completely black attires to more colored ones.

My mother noticed the change in Arya but, unlike me, she didn’t think it was good.

“You’re losing your individuality. You’re forgetting that you’re your own master and letting someone else influence you can be regretful.”

Although Arya and I ignored our mother’s comment, Hector seemed a little uncomfortable after that. We left the topic and were talking when Hector choked on his food.

Arya helped him drink some water and just as everyone settled down, my mother said, “A man should be able to take care of themselves and not depend on others.”

Arya furiously asked our mother to stop talking and convinced Hector to leave the dinner halfway. I was also angry at my mother for ruining the night.

But my mother doesn’t think she did anything wrong because, according to her, she was just voicing her opinion.

