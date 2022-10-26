"Go back to your country!" Native man shouts at tourist

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

While in college, I met Kim, a friendly and extremely helpful Chinese girl. We developed a good bond the day we met and she went on to become my go-to person.

After a year, her father announced he would be visiting as a tourist to ensure she is safe and happy. Since her father didn’t speak English she had to go wherever he went and she insisted I join them.

One night, the three of us were shopping for groceries when they ventured into a different aisle to get noodles and other Asian ingredients. I heard someone shout and rushed to check on them to find a heavy-looking man glaring at Kim and her father while asking them to leave America.

Kim’s father had hidden her behind him and had taken a defensive position. He was desperately trying to calm the man in vain in Mandarin.

Luckily, the store manager and a few guards interfered and asked the man to leave or calm down. He left the store but not before he said chillingly, “Go back to your country!”

Kim’s father was shaken by the incident and asked her to go back to China with him. She tried explaining that it was an isolated incident and that the city was usually safe. But he wouldn’t take no for an answer.

After two days of persuasion, she decided it was best she return to China for the sake of her dad’s peace of mind. Needless to say, I was distraught and caught off guard by her decision. I lost a close friend just because of a racist, rude guy.

Have you had similar experiences?