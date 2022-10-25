"You seduced him!" Woman shouts at boyfriend's roommate

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

In my first year of college, my roommate was a handsome guy, Derek, who had a beautiful girlfriend, Natasha. Natasha was the insecure type and, due to some reason, felt she could trust me to tell her if Derek brought any other girl to the apartment.

I never thought Derek was the cheating type because he seemed so into Natasha. But after a year, he started spending time with me in the apartment. He reduced going out with friends and stopped bringing Natasha to his room.

Initially, I thought he was taking some time off from his social life but then he started flirting with me. That's when the alarms started ringing. Meanwhile, Natasha was frantic about the sudden change in Derek and asked me to look out for any signs of him double-dating.

After some thinking, I decided to let Natasha know the truth. So we met in the college cafe.

“You seduced him!” she shouted. I was shocked, to say the least.

Not only did her accusation tarnish my image, but also made me incredibly popular as the ‘other woman.’ Derek just went along with Natasha and acted like I was interested in him. Also, Derek moved out of the apartment in a week, which I was glad for.

After a few months, people stopped talking about me and, instead, spoke about Derek and Natasha breaking up because the latter had an affair.

