"I don't want to look like you" Brown girl cries after returning from preschool

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My close friend from college, Zuri, told me that she was looking for a new preschool for her 4-year-old daughter, Zaria. I knew that Zaria studied in a reputed preschool and asked Zuri the reason for shifting.

Apparently, Zuri was in a parenting crisis.

Zuri’s husband Dennis (and Zaria’s father), is a Caucasian with white skin whereas Zuri is an African-American with dark skin. As a result, Zaria has brown skin.

A month ago, Zaria came home crying from preschool and refused to talk to anyone. She cried herself to sleep but Dennis could talk her into having dinner together. Zaria just poked around her food and didn’t eat as enthusiastically as she used to.

“She seemed so sad and I was dying to know whether anyone hurt her,” Zuri added.

So, after dinner, the parents brought up the topic and asked their daughter about preschool and what made her sad.

The little girl kept weeping but refused to talk about it.

Finally, after some consoling and coddling, she told Zuri that she was too different.

“All the other children in my class are like dad. I am the only one with brown skin. So I don’t want to look like you (looking at Zuri). I want to look like him…and them.”

Zuri was so clueless about how to handle the situation. Zaria clarified that no one had teased her because of her color or made any derogatory comments, but Zuri isn’t convinced.

“She never had an issue with her color until then. Someone must have said something to trigger such a thought,” Zuri explained.

Finally, Zuri and Dennis decided to enroll Zaria in a preschool with more diversity so that Zaria wouldn’t feel ‘different’.

What do you think about this situation? If you were Zuri, would you change Zaria’s school?