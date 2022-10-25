"Are you really their mother?" Man horrified at how wife treats her daughters

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My 42-year-old uncle, George, recently married a single mother, Diane, after bumping into each other in a cafe. However, her twin daughters, Tina and Rina, are adorable 13-year-olds, who are still getting to know my uncle.

Last week, when I visited my dad, my uncle was there. They asked me to join their conversation because they needed some modern insight into the ‘matter’ they were discussing.

Apparently, Diane is weird with her kids. She purposely hurts them in disguise of helping them. For instance, she advised her daughters to use a moisturizing cream for their oily skin when she uses a moisturizing gel for hers, even though they clearly are of the same skin type.

Tina has beautiful straight hair that is breathtaking when kept long. Diane criticized the girl for having long hair saying ‘Tina would look the best with short hair,’ and convinced her to get a boy cut.

Moreover, my uncle saw Diane manipulating Tina to dump her boyfriend, Ben. Diane has been privately telling Tina that Ben is dating her because he has his ‘eyes set on Rina.’ My uncle thinks it's only a matter of time before Tina believes Diane and, consequently, develops a grudge against Rina.

So, two months into the marriage, my uncle is wondering whether the girls are actually Diane’s daughters. I asked him whether he confronted Diane about this.

He replied, “The manipulation made me look at Diane in a different way. I even asked her ‘Are you really their mother?’ and she just looked hurt. Everything is so confusing.”

My dad asked my uncle to not bother about it for now because he isn’t their biological dad.

“Even if you talked to the girls, they will probably tell their mother and end up believing what she tells them,” my dad added.

But I feel my uncle is a member of their family and can bring about some changes in Diane if he tries.

