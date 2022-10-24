"Give me your phone." Boss fires employee for refusing to hand over her phone

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My ex-boss, Daniel, was a weird man. He would stare at women, give them flirty smiles, crack racist jokes, and more. All in all, he wasn’t a great person to be around with. But we all tolerated him because he was a good boss. He wouldn’t pressurize anyone to put in extra hours, berate anyone for being late occasionally, and also gave us half-yearly bonuses.

Last November I had to call in sick unexpectedly due to food poisoning. Since I was rushed to the hospital, my roommate couldn’t get the time to call to inform Daniel about my leave. Instead, she messaged him ‘I’ll not be able to work today due to food poisoning.’

I was discharged in the evening and went back to work the next day. Daniel asked to meet me in his cabin, which was expected since I was unwell.

But Daniel didn’t ask me about my health, he asked me why I hadn’t informed him about my leave. I told him that my roommate texted him. But he claimed he didn’t receive it.

“Give me your phone,” Daniel asked me.

I refused because my phone had many personal pictures and messages that I sent my boyfriend. Added to that, I doubted he would snoop through my personal files because of his ‘nosey’ and ‘flirty’ character.

I suggested he check his messages instead. But he wouldn’t relent. He was adamant that I give him my phone.

After an argument, he threatened to fire me if I didn’t give him my phone. In the heat of the argument, I asked him to go forward with it if he could. And that’s how I got fired from my previous job.

My mother thinks I was wrong to have argued with my boss and should have found a common ground or just given the phone.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.