"I am doing all this for you." Man shouts at pregnant wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My neighbor, Glena, and her husband have been married for over a year and they have been my neighbor for two years. She is a friendly soul and is eight months pregnant.

Due to her complicated pregnancy, she resigned from her job and is resting at home. When we meet, she complains about feeling lonely even at night because her husband returns late from work.

According to her, he is such a workaholic that he forgot their anniversary and asks her mother to take her for regular doctor check-ups.

Whenever she confronted him, he shut her down with ‘I am doing all this for you.’ Sometimes, he elaborates that they’re having a baby and with her unemployed, he has to work more to support them.

Needless to say, her husband’s constant absence was taking a toll on Glena’s physical and mental health. She did the cleaning, cooking, and laundry even when she was in pain because ‘if she didn’t do it, no one will.’

Recently, one of her cousins saw her husband with a woman in a pub. She was surprised and heartbroken to learn of that. I suggested she confront her husband before making any rash decisions. But she left to stay with her mother before her husband returned from work.

I still think she should have asked for her husband's side of the story before making a decision.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.