"But you didn't use them before!" Man destroys wife's make-up kit because it was suspicious

Aabha Gopan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxXTa_0ijLVClI00
Photo by Gabriela Guerino

My sister’s ex-husband, David, was the jealous and suspicious kind. He doubted whether my sister, Grace, was seeing someone behind his back because she was ‘out of his league.’

He would create a lot of scenarios based on isolated incidents and turn the house upside down. He even followed her when she went out with friends shopping to ensure she wasn’t secretly meeting anyone.

After a lot of counseling and talking, he was convinced that her working wasn’t a threat to their marriage.

Grace got a job in the sales sector where she had to interact with customers every day. Two weeks into the job, she was asked to wear more make-up like other saleswomen. Grace didn’t think much of it and bought an expensive make-up kit.

But David grew suspicious after she wore it to work for two days. He observed that she spent more time grooming herself than before she got the job. He panicked and, in the spur of the moment, he threw the make-up kit in the bin and accused her of having an affair with a colleague.

"You're suffocating me!" Grace shouted at David.
"But you didn't use them before! Why the sudden change if not to impress someone?" David countered.

Grace decided enough was enough and divorced him after that incident. Although my dad and I think she was right, my mother felt Grace should have tried harder since he wasn’t physically harming her.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

