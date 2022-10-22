"Stay inside" Man asks girlfriend to not leave his house

Aabha Gopan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kzwpv_0iike8UM00
Photo by MART PRODUCTION

My 22-year-old cousin, Ray, has always had poor taste in men. She would bring home the worst of the worst men to introduce to her parents. She has been emotionally hurt several times because of this and is also seeing a therapist to help cope with trauma.

Her latest relationship was the worst of all because it involved a married man 10 years older than her. We tried making her see that he already had a family, and that being ‘the other’ woman was wrong. But according to her, he ‘doesn’t love his wife anymore’.

What piqued our suspicions was that this man refused to meet her parents and asked her not to reveal his name or other details. She believes he asked her to do that to keep their relationship a secret.

We grew more concerned and a few of us, who are close to her, gathered at her house and tried to reason with her. After a lot of persuasions, she was about to give us his name. But by then he asked her to shift to his house.

Apparently, he told his wife about the affair and she kicked him out. So he and Ray were going to stay at his aunt’s place. Ray left even after we begged her not to go.

However, after a week, she returned home safely and with full of regret.

She told her parents that his aunt was a sweet lady and cared for her. But wouldn’t allow her to go out. In fact, her boyfriend repeatedly asked her to ‘stay inside’ and she felt like they were ‘hiding’ her.

One day, her boyfriend, Renold (she later revealed the name) and his aunt left to buy some groceries. Ray said they might have thought she wouldn’t go out because she was typically ‘obedient.’

Since she was alone, she decided to explore. She was relaxing on the porch when she met the neighbors who told her that the aunt and Renold had a fishy relationship because of which his wife divorced him 3 years ago.

Ray instantly knew she had to leave the house. So she borrowed some money from the kind neighbor and returned home.

While I am glad she is safe and sound, I can’t help but wonder whether Renold was actually troublesome.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Family Relationships# Dating

Comments / 0

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
103604 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

"You seduced him!" Woman shouts at boyfriend's roommate

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. In my first year of college, my roommate was a handsome guy, Derek, who had a beautiful girlfriend, Natasha. Natasha was the insecure type and, due to some reason, felt she could trust me to tell her if Derek brought any other girl to the apartment.

Read full story
10 comments

"I don't want to look like you" Brown girl cries after returning from preschool

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My close friend from college, Zuri, told me that she was looking for a new preschool for her 4-year-old daughter, Zaria. I knew that Zaria studied in a reputed preschool and asked Zuri the reason for shifting.

Read full story
270 comments

"Are you really their mother?" Man horrified at how wife treats her daughters

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 42-year-old uncle, George, recently married a single mother, Diane, after bumping into each other in a cafe. However, her twin daughters, Tina and Rina, are adorable 13-year-olds, who are still getting to know my uncle.

Read full story
4 comments

"Give me your phone." Boss fires employee for refusing to hand over her phone

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My ex-boss, Daniel, was a weird man. He would stare at women, give them flirty smiles, crack racist jokes, and more. All in all, he wasn’t a great person to be around with. But we all tolerated him because he was a good boss. He wouldn’t pressurize anyone to put in extra hours, berate anyone for being late occasionally, and also gave us half-yearly bonuses.

Read full story
163 comments

"I am doing all this for you." Man shouts at pregnant wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My neighbor, Glena, and her husband have been married for over a year and they have been my neighbor for two years. She is a friendly soul and is eight months pregnant.

Read full story
19 comments

"He doesn't make me happy." Loving husband shocked after wife replies

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Jerry is a Youtuber who is popular in my city. However, in my building, he is known as the ‘best husband.’ To be honest, he is every woman’s dream. He is handsome, kind, funny, loving, and whatnot.

Read full story
66 comments

"But you didn't use them before!" Man destroys wife's make-up kit because it was suspicious

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister’s ex-husband, David, was the jealous and suspicious kind. He doubted whether my sister, Grace, was seeing someone behind his back because she was ‘out of his league.’

Read full story
97 comments

"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.

Read full story
321 comments

"He is spending thousands on you" Woman refuses to be honest to colleague who likes her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my close colleagues, Rachel, married a wonderful man, Brian, last year but kept it a secret because that’s how they liked it. None of her colleagues were invited except me and the couple specifically asked me not to talk about Rachel’s personal life in the office.

Read full story
34 comments

Teenage boy throws coke at homeless old man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 17-year-old cousin, Tom, is known for his rash reflexes and decisions and, since they were always humorous, we didn’t bother correcting him. Once he ran out through the backdoor after a police car parked because he had playfully hidden his mom’s purse and assumed she complained.

Read full story
218 comments

"She is a fool" Man badmouths wife to his female coworker

It’s wrong to badmouth a person, especially their spouse, behind their back. A person who does so might unintentionally hurt their spouse and ruin the relationship. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man badmouths his wife to his female coworker.

Read full story
57 comments

Husband tricks wife into cooking for his kids even after she said she was busy

Some people expect women working from home to do the household chores even during their work hours. They could be automatically responsible for cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry, because they’re home, even during working hours. Things could be worse for mothers who have to tend to children.

Read full story
118 comments

Woman tries to change dirty diaper inside a cafe, on a chair

Restaurants are public places where people from different walks of life visit to dine, celebrate, and, sometimes, catch up with friends and family. People coming to a restaurant don’t want an unhygienic atmosphere while they drink or eat.

Read full story
63 comments

"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.

Read full story
373 comments

Mom makes 4-year-old son pay for her friends' meals

Giving kids a monthly allowance can teach them how to budget, save money towards a bigger goal, and take up responsibility. They can also buy things they want themselves if they have a allowance.

Read full story
92 comments

Woman horrified at seeing boyfriend's hidden tattoo

Getting a person’s name tattooed shows one’s lifelong commitment to the person and, is often, a romantic gesture. Moreover, tattooing a person’s name shows how significant they’re in one’s life.

Read full story
65 comments

"You're un-instagram-able" Man heartbroken after GF refuses to post their pictures on Instagram

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have heard a lot of horror dating stories. But my friend Rob’s first relationship tops the list.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman furious at BF's sister for showing her that he doesn't love her

Honesty is an admirable trait that is a sign of maturity and self-acceptance. Not only can being honest inspire others to be honest but also guide them to do the right things. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman gets angry at her boyfriend’s sister for showing her that he doesn’t love her.

Read full story
22 comments

"I want to feed her too" Woman pressurizes daughter-in-law to formula feed baby

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister is pregnant with her second child and was recounting her ‘horror’ pregnancy stories with my mother and me.

Read full story
130 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy