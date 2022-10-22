"Stay inside" Man asks girlfriend to not leave his house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My 22-year-old cousin, Ray, has always had poor taste in men. She would bring home the worst of the worst men to introduce to her parents. She has been emotionally hurt several times because of this and is also seeing a therapist to help cope with trauma.

Her latest relationship was the worst of all because it involved a married man 10 years older than her. We tried making her see that he already had a family, and that being ‘the other’ woman was wrong. But according to her, he ‘doesn’t love his wife anymore’.

What piqued our suspicions was that this man refused to meet her parents and asked her not to reveal his name or other details. She believes he asked her to do that to keep their relationship a secret.

We grew more concerned and a few of us, who are close to her, gathered at her house and tried to reason with her. After a lot of persuasions, she was about to give us his name. But by then he asked her to shift to his house.

Apparently, he told his wife about the affair and she kicked him out. So he and Ray were going to stay at his aunt’s place. Ray left even after we begged her not to go.

However, after a week, she returned home safely and with full of regret.

She told her parents that his aunt was a sweet lady and cared for her. But wouldn’t allow her to go out. In fact, her boyfriend repeatedly asked her to ‘stay inside’ and she felt like they were ‘hiding’ her.

One day, her boyfriend, Renold (she later revealed the name) and his aunt left to buy some groceries. Ray said they might have thought she wouldn’t go out because she was typically ‘obedient.’

Since she was alone, she decided to explore. She was relaxing on the porch when she met the neighbors who told her that the aunt and Renold had a fishy relationship because of which his wife divorced him 3 years ago.

Ray instantly knew she had to leave the house. So she borrowed some money from the kind neighbor and returned home.

While I am glad she is safe and sound, I can’t help but wonder whether Renold was actually troublesome.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.