Teenage boy throws coke at homeless old man



*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My 17-year-old cousin, Tom, is known for his rash reflexes and decisions and, since they were always humorous, we didn’t bother correcting him. Once he ran out through the backdoor after a police car parked because he had playfully hidden his mom’s purse and assumed she complained.

But his latest escapade showed us why we should have corrected him a long time ago.

Tom was returning from his friend’s house when pulled his car over so that he could attend an incoming call. While he was talking, he noticed in his mirror that a man wearing shaggy, torn clothes was kneeling beside his car. He instantly assumed that the man, who looked like a homeless guy, was going to leave a scratch on his new car.

Tom grabbed a bottle of coke and threw its contents on the man. The man fell backward in surprise and stared at Tom. He stood on his feet with some effort and kneeled down again in the same position.

A fuming Tom exited the car with the intention of teaching the old man a lesson. But before he could say anything, the man reached down under the car and pulled out a street puppy. That’s when Tom understood that the man was trying to get the puppy from under the car.

Realizing his mistake, Tom felt guilty. He immediately apologized to the man but the latter did nothing but smile and walked away with the puppy in his hand.

When he told his mother the story, she shouted at him for not acting poorly before thinking and grounded him. But I don’t think he deserves to be grounded because if he was never taught to think before acting, how would he know?

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.