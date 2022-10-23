"She is a fool" Man badmouths wife to his female coworker

It’s wrong to badmouth a person, especially their spouse , behind their back. A person who does so might unintentionally hurt their spouse and ruin the relationship .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man badmouths his wife to his female coworker.

Man badmouths wife to his female coworker

The author starts the post by saying that she is a beautician whereas her husband is an engineer. He is close to a female colleague and the author didn’t have a problem with their relationship till she went on a trip with them.

During the trip, the author felt ignored and like the third wheel since her husband and his colleague were talking about technical stuff. The woman’s husband also felt out of place because of that.

On the second night of the trip, while they were having dinner, the woman insulted the author by implying that she (the author) can’t talk about ‘intelligent stuff,’ or anything that doesn’t involve Kim Kardashian. The author’s husband just laughed while the woman’s husband pointed out that she was rude.

After the trip, the woman’s husband DMed the author screenshots of the conversation between her husband and the woman. In multiple places, they made fun of the author calling her shallow. Her husband said, “She is a fool,” and the woman would laugh. Once, the author’s husband even texted ‘I love your brain’ to his colleague.

The author was shattered knowing how her husband badmouthed her. She explains that she never felt she was a dumb person as she makes around six figures and has been running her own business for 10 years.

She ends the post by saying that her husband and his colleague were out of line, and wonders whether she should stay with him.

