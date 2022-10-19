Mom makes 4-year-old son pay for her friends' meals

Giving kids a monthly allowance can teach them how to budget, save money towards a bigger goal, and take up responsibility. They can also buy things they want themselves if they have a allowance.

But should one use their child’s allowance to pay for adult expenses?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman makes her four-year-old son pay for her friends’ meals.

Mom makes 4-year-old pay for her friends' meals

The author starts the post by saying that she, her kids, her two friends, and their kids went to Disneyland Paris. Her oldest son is 4 years old and gets a monthly allowance from his father despite her disapproval. She thinks that there are other ways to teach a child how to use money. But his father disagrees with her and gives him a monthly allowance.

During their trip, her 4 year old son insisted they swipe his card. She explained that he would run out of money but he insisted she swipes his card. So she let him use his money to pay for everyone’s food.

As the boy ran out of money, he couldn’t buy the toy he wanted and complained to his father. His father was furious at the author for using a kid’s money for food. She pointed out that he (father) had allowed their son to spend his money on anything.

The boy’s father said he would give him more money so that he could the toy. Now she is wondering whether she was wrong to use her son’s card.

