Woman horrified at seeing boyfriend's hidden tattoo

Aabha Gopan

What is the significance of a tattoo?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyBv1_0iej3I0w00
Photo by SHVETS production

Getting a person’s name tattooed shows one’s lifelong commitment to the person and, is often, a romantic gesture. Moreover, tattooing a person’s name shows how significant they’re in one’s life.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman is horrified after seeing her boyfriend’s hidden tattoo.

Woman horrified at seeing boyfriend's hidden tattoo

The author starts the post by saying that she and her boyfriend, Tom, have been together for 3 years. Tom was in the military and had a nasty divorce 3 years before they met. During the divorce, Tom relied heavily on Jess (or Jessica), his friend. He later admitted to the author that he was into Jessica and his friends vouched that Jessica was into Tom as well. But due to some reason, things didn’t work out for them and they stayed friends.

Now, Jess and Tom talk to each other regularly like other friends. The author was initially wary of their relationship, but she became confident later as Jess always respected boundaries.

Other than that, Jess is an amazing person, delightful, funny, and kind. Jess would always be the center of attention in a group, and the author didn’t mind that. In fact, the author and Jess would spend time together without Tom because they liked each other.

One night, the author saw ‘Jessica’ tattooed on the bottom of Tom’s foot. When the author asked about it he replied that he got it when Jessica expressed jealousy after he danced with another woman. To that, he replied that he would always be hers and got her name tattoos to prove his point.

Tom could say that the tattoo bothered her, so they didn’t talk about it after that. The next day, he got her flowers before leaving for a workout.

The author understands that Tom got the tattoo during his height of interest in Jessica. But she can’t help but feel insecure about their friendship and is wondering what to do.

What do you think? What should the author do now? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Tattoo# VIral# Family

Comments / 65

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
102394 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

"But you didn't use them before!" Man destroys wife's make-up kit because it was suspicious

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister’s ex-husband, David, was the jealous and suspicious kind. He doubted whether my sister, Grace, was seeing someone behind his back because she was ‘out of his league.’

Read full story
10 comments

"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.

Read full story
147 comments

"Stay inside" Man asks girlfriend to not leave his house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 22-year-old cousin, Ray, has always had poor taste in men. She would bring home the worst of the worst men to introduce to her parents. She has been emotionally hurt several times because of this and is also seeing a therapist to help cope with trauma.

Read full story

"He is spending thousands on you" Woman refuses to be honest to colleague who likes her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my close colleagues, Rachel, married a wonderful man, Brian, last year but kept it a secret because that’s how they liked it. None of her colleagues were invited except me and the couple specifically asked me not to talk about Rachel’s personal life in the office.

Read full story
25 comments

Teenage boy throws coke at homeless old man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 17-year-old cousin, Tom, is known for his rash reflexes and decisions and, since they were always humorous, we didn’t bother correcting him. Once he ran out through the backdoor after a police car parked because he had playfully hidden his mom’s purse and assumed she complained.

Read full story
204 comments

"She is a fool" Man badmouths wife to his female coworker

It’s wrong to badmouth a person, especially their spouse, behind their back. A person who does so might unintentionally hurt their spouse and ruin the relationship. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man badmouths his wife to his female coworker.

Read full story
48 comments

Husband tricks wife into cooking for his kids even after she said she was busy

Some people expect women working from home to do the household chores even during their work hours. They could be automatically responsible for cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry, because they’re home, even during working hours. Things could be worse for mothers who have to tend to children.

Read full story
116 comments

Woman tries to change dirty diaper inside a cafe, on a chair

Restaurants are public places where people from different walks of life visit to dine, celebrate, and, sometimes, catch up with friends and family. People coming to a restaurant don’t want an unhygienic atmosphere while they drink or eat.

Read full story
59 comments

"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.

Read full story
361 comments

Mom makes 4-year-old son pay for her friends' meals

Giving kids a monthly allowance can teach them how to budget, save money towards a bigger goal, and take up responsibility. They can also buy things they want themselves if they have a allowance.

Read full story
86 comments

"You're un-instagram-able" Man heartbroken after GF refuses to post their pictures on Instagram

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have heard a lot of horror dating stories. But my friend Rob’s first relationship tops the list.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman furious at BF's sister for showing her that he doesn't love her

Honesty is an admirable trait that is a sign of maturity and self-acceptance. Not only can being honest inspire others to be honest but also guide them to do the right things. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman gets angry at her boyfriend’s sister for showing her that he doesn’t love her.

Read full story
21 comments

"I want to feed her too" Woman pressurizes daughter-in-law to formula feed baby

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister is pregnant with her second child and was recounting her ‘horror’ pregnancy stories with my mother and me.

Read full story
130 comments

Mom dates dad of daughter's boyfriend

Children can find their parents dating hard to accept because it shatters all possibilities of their biological parents reconciling. If one of the parents passed away, it can show that the other parent is trying to move on, which can seem odd to children.

Read full story
23 comments

"Blood is thicker than water" Woman gives up adopted daughter because of boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My father’s best friend’s daughter, Katherine, is crazy about babies. Even as a teenager, she would volunteer to sit out of trips and functions to babysit children.

Read full story
416 comments

Teenage son breaks dad's phone for confiscating his phone

My colleagues, Mark and John, are close friends who talk about their family a lot. Them talking about their marriage and parenthood gives me insights into how life might be when I start a family of my own. So, to me, their conversations are informational.

Read full story
91 comments

"She’s too ugly for him" Mom insults daughter for being uglier than her fiance

Are children responsible for their mother’s postpartum bodies?. Although the body changes enormously during pregnancy, in most cases, mothers regain their original shape after delivery. But these changes could challenge their body image and make them feel less beautiful.

Read full story
156 comments

Woman supports husband to go on trip with cancer-ridden ex

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I knew Mary was one of a kind the moment I saw her. She radiated innocence and always adorned a sweet smile. She could set a room to life just with her mere presence.

Read full story
68 comments

Man berates bride for having a 'dry wedding'

More than 6 percent of U.S adults have an alcohol disorder, which means about 1 in 12 men and 1 in 25 women. This is excluding 623,000 people between the ages of 12 and 17 who have alcohol disorders.

Read full story
57 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy