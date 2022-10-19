What is the significance of a tattoo?

Getting a person’s name tattooed shows one’s lifelong commitment to the person and, is often, a romantic gesture. Moreover, tattooing a person’s name shows how significant they’re in one’s life.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman is horrified after seeing her boyfriend’s hidden tattoo.

Woman horrified at seeing boyfriend's hidden tattoo

The author starts the post by saying that she and her boyfriend, Tom, have been together for 3 years. Tom was in the military and had a nasty divorce 3 years before they met. During the divorce, Tom relied heavily on Jess (or Jessica), his friend. He later admitted to the author that he was into Jessica and his friends vouched that Jessica was into Tom as well. But due to some reason, things didn’t work out for them and they stayed friends.

Now, Jess and Tom talk to each other regularly like other friends. The author was initially wary of their relationship, but she became confident later as Jess always respected boundaries.

Other than that, Jess is an amazing person, delightful, funny, and kind. Jess would always be the center of attention in a group, and the author didn’t mind that. In fact, the author and Jess would spend time together without Tom because they liked each other.

One night, the author saw ‘Jessica’ tattooed on the bottom of Tom’s foot. When the author asked about it he replied that he got it when Jessica expressed jealousy after he danced with another woman. To that, he replied that he would always be hers and got her name tattoos to prove his point.

Tom could say that the tattoo bothered her, so they didn’t talk about it after that. The next day, he got her flowers before leaving for a workout.

The author understands that Tom got the tattoo during his height of interest in Jessica. But she can’t help but feel insecure about their friendship and is wondering what to do.

What do you think? What should the author do now? Share your thoughts below.