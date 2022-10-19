"You're un-instagram-able" Man heartbroken after GF refuses to post their pictures on Instagram

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I have heard a lot of horror dating stories. But my friend Rob’s first relationship tops the list.

Rob is a heavily loaded guy who isn’t as blessed in the appearance department because he is slightly overweight and isn’t aesthetically ‘appealing’. As a result, he thinks very lowly of himself.

I and his other friends have tried to make him see past his looks but in vain. We had a vague idea that something terrible had happened to him before we all met, to have him scarred like that.

One fine night, we’re all drunk after celebrating Rob’s 24th birthday when he shared the story of his first love. Rob’s parents were against ‘dating in high school’ and asked him to wait till he became 18 to go out. Rob didn’t find it a problem because no one expressed any interest in him nor did he fancy anyone.

But on his 18th birthday, he was introduced to Hannah, the daughter of one of the partners in his father’s firm.

Rob described, “She was innocent, shy, and could make anyone laugh.”

They clicked instantly and dated for four years over long distance. As Rob and Hannah were in faraway universities they met only once or twice a year. During their long distance dating, Rob marveled at how Hannah grew from a shy, introverted person to a fashionista and, most importantly, a social media influencer. He was proud of her for going out of her comfort zone and achieving her best.

One day Rob noticed that Hannah posted pictures with another guy, claiming him to be her boyfriend. When Rob confronted her she explained that it was just to show the public. He asked her why she had to introduce someone else as her boyfriend when she already had him.

“Because you’re un-instagram-able.”

Further into the conversation he understood that she was ashamed of having an overweight boyfriend and, therefore, didn’t want to tell her followers about him. Instead, she chose a well-built social media influencer and claimed to be dating him.

“She didn’t think much of it. She acted like she didn’t notice how her actions were like a punch to my gut.”

Luckily, Rob knew he deserved someone who wouldn’t be ashamed of him and broke up with her soon. But his self-esteem had taken a blow and he couldn’t recover from it.

While all of us sympathized with Rob, one of our friends felt he should have given the relationship another chance, because they were still young.

