Can everyone accept their reality?

Honesty is an admirable trait that is a sign of maturity and self-acceptance. Not only can being honest inspire others to be honest but also guide them to do the right things.

But what if one’s honesty hurts a person?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman gets angry at her boyfriend’s sister for showing her that he doesn’t love her.

Woman furious at BF's sister for showing her that he doesn't love her

The author starts the post by saying that her family is weird about appearance and stressed since she was a child about looking good. Everyone in her family is either a model or does some kind of sport. As a result, they expect everyones’ spouses to be the same.

Last year, the author’s brother, Ben, introduced them to Jia, a sweet plus-sized girl. Her size had warranted a lot of comments from her family, mostly behind her back. They would repeat how Ben deserved someone in better shape and that Jia isn’t up to their standards. Meanwhile, Ben hadn’t done anything to stop the teasing and, sometimes, even joined them. The only time Ben asked them to stop is when their cousins photoshopped Jia’s face on a cow.

The author spoke to her brother about this and became disgusted by him. Apparently, he wasn’t attracted to Jia and was with her only because she was a great partner and would make a good mother to his children. He was overlooking her drawback because of her qualities.

A few months back, at one of their cousins' weddings, the family asked Jia not to take photos with them due to some reason. But this rule didn’t apply to any of Ben’s previous girlfriends who were in better shape.

So the author privately told Jia how her family was teasing her behind her and showed her their family group chat. She also told her that Ben joined them sometimes and didn’t do much to stop them.

Although Jia looked sad initially, she said she preferred remaining oblivious to how Ben’s family viewed her and that she wasn’t going to break with him.

Later, Ben called the author scolding her for showing Jia the messages. He said it would have been better if Jia remained oblivious to his family’s antics.

The author says that her brother and Jia are still together and ignore her, making her wonder whether she did anything wrong.

