"I want to feed her too" Woman pressurizes daughter-in-law to formula feed baby

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My sister is pregnant with her second child and was recounting her ‘horror’ pregnancy stories with my mother and me.

She suddenly exclaimed, “Delivering the baby was a piece of cake when compared to nursing.”

I asked her to explain because I always thought delivering was the hurtful part. That’s when she told me how nursing her baby the natural way created a rift between her and her mother-in-law, Rose.

Rose had a terrible pregnancy and post-birth her baby (my brother-in-law) refused to nurse. So they had to resort to formula feeding.

When my sister fed her baby naturally, Rose grew jealous. She would fuss about how my sister grew thin and weak because of constant nursing. Soon, my brother-in-law joined Rose and pressurized my sister to take care of herself more. They advised her to stop nursing and try formula feeding, stating, “Jake (my brother-in-law) turned out fine! Formula feeding is just as good as nursing.”

Due to constant pressure to use formula milk and the desire to continue nursing, my sister was torn and the situation was affecting her mental health. So she explained that skin-to-skin contact, holding, and stroking during nursing helped the baby bond with the mother, and clarified that she wanted to nurse as long as she could.

Rose teared up hearing her statement saying my sister took a jab at her. When my sister tried to clarify that she didn’t mean to, Rose said, “I want to feed her too.”

Apparently, her mother-in-law wanted to bond with the baby as well, and she could only do that by formula feeding. Jake saw how uncomfortable my sister was getting and sided with her even though he felt she should let Rose formula feed the baby once in a while.

Ultimately, my sister gave the baby to Rose to feed once a week. I felt Rose was crossing their boundary and asked my sister to talk to Jake before her second delivery.

What do you think about the situation? Was Jake’s mother right?