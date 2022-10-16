Teenage son breaks dad's phone for confiscating his phone

My colleagues, Mark and John, are close friends who talk about their family a lot. Them talking about their marriage and parenthood gives me insights into how life might be when I start a family of my own. So, to me, their conversations are informational.

So far, I have heard a bunch of stories and am amazed at how people navigate through issues.

Mark was asking John about the problems he faced when his boy, Taylor, entered teenage. Mark has a 13-year-old daughter who has so far not given him any trouble. He was preparing beforehand for it so that he wouldn’t be taken by surprise.

According to John, his life with Taylor was gruesome. The boy would turn everything against him and find ways to hurt others. When Taylor was 14 years old, John caught him teasing an overweight girl in the street close to their building.

Taylor was saying something to her while a boy who visited their house often (Taylor’s friend) was holding his phone up. John was so preoccupied with Taylor making her cry that he didn’t pay his friend much attention.

Upon enquiring further after they reached home, John got to know that the girl, Rebecca, had said ‘no’ when Taylor asked her out. He was shocked at his son’s actions and decided to confiscated his phone, which was chiming as he received notifications. When the boy resisted, John’s wife (and Taylor’s mother) grew suspicious.

She insisted they check his phone and found countless notifications from Instagram. Apparently, Taylor’s friend had recorded the whole teasing incident and posted it online. They were beyond sad to see their precious boy tell the girl she didn’t deserve his attention and how she should be glad he even spared her a glance.

Not to mention, the girl’s parents took matters to the principal, who suspended Taylor for a week.

John and his wife separated his wrongdoings into two - teasing the girl and posting the video online - and gave ‘guidance lesson’ for each.

They grounded him for six months for teasing the girl. For posting the video online, they replaced his smartphone with an old keypad phone.

That’s when all hell broke loose, Taylor exclaimed he needed his phone. Finally, John said he needed to accept their guidance lessons if he didn’t want to go to a boarding school.

“Why stop at two then?” saying this Taylor grabbed John’s brand new phone and threw it at him. Luckily, it missed the aim and John was unhurt.

While recollecting the incident John said, “I didn’t recognize my son then. I wondered whether I had done anything wrong in raising him. Because he had become so unruly and inhumane.”

After that incident, John was heartbroken and didn’t know what to do. His wife suggested they get a therapist involved. So they took Taylor to a therapist, and though things didn’t go back to normal all of a sudden, the boy became calmer and considerate.

John’s advice was that parents shouldn’t hesitate to involve professionals like therapists when they realize they can’t handle their teenage children themselves.

But Mark said he wouldn’t send his children to a therapist over a single incident. He emphasized that the boy was only 14 when this happened and, probably, needed only some time to rethink his actions.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.