"She’s too ugly for him" Mom insults daughter for being uglier than her fiance

Are children responsible for their mother’s postpartum bodies?

Although the body changes enormously during pregnancy , in most cases, mothers regain their original shape after delivery. But these changes could challenge their body image and make them feel less beautiful.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a mother insults her daughter for being uglier than her fiance.

"She’s too ugly for him"

The author, a 25-year-old woman, starts the post by saying that her mother used to be a model till she got pregnant with the author. After the delivery, her mother couldn’t lose the extra weight and blamed the author for ‘ruining her.’

Consequently, her mother was rude to her and made sure that she saw herself as the ugliest person alive. This led to the author developing multiple eating disorders, body dysmorphia, and other problems because of which she got hospitalized several times. As of now, the author is just in touch with her mother even though her relationship with her dad is great.

Due to her childhood trauma, she couldn’t believe that her fiance, Gabriel, who is handsome, was even attracted to her. He took every opportunity to compliment her and helped her regain her body image.

Last week, the author and her fiance’s family were having dinner together when her mother all of sudden said, “I still don’t know why such a good looking man like yourself is settling down for that.” The ‘that’ was pointed at the author, and then she laughed nonchalantly.

Her to-be mother-in-law asked her mother to clarify what she meant. Her mother continued that the author was too ugly for Gabrial. The author broke down and before storming out asked her mother to not show up at her wedding.

Since then, Gabriel and his family have been comforting her and have become overprotective of her. Her dad was disappointed at how things turned out. But he asked the author to reconsider uninviting her mother because she was drunk. The author clarified that her mother always talked about her disrespectfully and meant what she said.

Moreover, her mother hasn’t apologized but sent voice messages saying that the author was overreacting.

What do you think? Is the author overreacting? Share your thoughts below.