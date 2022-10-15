Woman supports husband to go on trip with cancer-ridden ex

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I knew Mary was one of a kind the moment I saw her. She radiated innocence and always adorned a sweet smile. She could set a room to life just with her mere presence.

One of Mary’s remarkable qualities was that she faced all problems bravely and had perfect solutions to them. She single-handedly brought up her sisters and provided them with excellent education after their parents passed away tragically.

But I have seen her falter once - when her husband asked her about him accompanying his ex-girlfriend on a 6-day trip to Rome. It was his cancer-ridden girlfriend’s wish to introduce him to her parents and tell them ‘his role in her life’.

Since I was Mary’s close friend, she confided in me about her marriage issues. She told me that her husband, Tony, was engaged to his ex-girlfriend, Sandra. But at a point, Sandra felt something was off in their relationship, called the wedding off, and broke up with him.

Tony was heartbroken and was on the verge of becoming an alcoholic when he met Mary. Mary was a bartender then. What was a one-night stand, in the beginning, became a casual relationship. Later, the fling ended up with them saying ‘in sickness and in health’.

Mary was put in a difficult situation because Sandra had personally asked her to support her wish. This made it extremely difficult for her to say ‘no’ and express how inappropriate Sandra’s wish was. Reluctantly, she agreed to it.

Although Mary was sure that Tony and Sandra wouldn’t rekindle their relationship, she couldn’t help but feel insecure. I tried my best to reassure her that everything was going to be fine.

Three days after they left, I was happy to see Mary, who seemed more relieved than I expected. She told me how Tony and Sandra video called and updated her regularly about their journey. ‘I felt like a part of it,’ she said with a little smile. She had some of her confidence back and, by the time they were back, she was ready to welcome Sandra with open hands.

I was confused at the massive change I saw in Mary’s attitude towards Sandra and asked her how she was so certain Sandra wasn’t trying to get Tony back.

That’s when Mary told me the reason why Sandra left Tony. Apparently, on a drunk night after their engagement, Sandra got intimate with a woman and realized that she was a lesbian. But she didn’t know how to come out to Tony after they had been together for years.

By the time she dared to be true to herself, she was diagnosed with cancer. She hadn’t told her family about her break up with Tony, so took him with her to meet them and came out to them.

Neither Tony nor Mary had any idea about Sandra’s story until she told them during the trip. I smiled at Mary as she thanked God for everything falling into place.

But her family thinks that Mary gambled with her marriage and shouldn’t have let Tony go in the first place.

