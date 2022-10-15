Man berates bride for having a 'dry wedding'

Aabha Gopan

Do people need alcohol at a wedding?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHFXn_0iZamQmC00
Photo by Al Elmes on Unsplash

More than 6 percent of U.S adults have an alcohol disorder, which means about 1 in 12 men and 1 in 25 women. This is excluding 623,000 people between the ages of 12 and 17 who have alcohol disorders.

In fact, alcohol kills more Americans than drug overdose each year.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man berates a bride for not serving alcohol to guests at her wedding.

Man berates bride for having a 'dry wedding'

The author starts the post by saying that she and her fiance decided to have a dry wedding since they don’t drink and didn’t want to spend money on alcohol. Instead, they offered a wide range of drinks including juice and soda.

To inform their guests about this, they wrote, “You don’t have to be worried about choosing a driver or paying a taxi, since everybody will be able to drive.”

One of her friends called and asked her if she was joking about the dry wedding. She clarified that it was true. He asked her how he was supposed to have fun without alcohol and said he needed it to function.

So she told him that she wasn’t obliged to give him alcohol. If he needs alcohol to ‘function’ and have ‘fun’ even when surrounded by people he knows, he might have an alcohol problem. He blew up at her, and she had to uninvite him because of how disrespectful he was.

Now the author is wondering whether she is wrong to have a dry wedding.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

