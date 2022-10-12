"I don't want people laughing at us during the wedding" Man against fiance's son walking her down the aisle

What if the bride and groom disagree on who walks her down the aisle?

One of the biggest moments at a wedding is the bride’s entry because it’s the first time the guests and the soon-to-be husband will see her. In most weddings, the person walking the bride down the aisle will be someone she values the most.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man refuses to let his fiance’s son walk her down the aisle because it will embarrass him.

Woman wants her son to walk her down the aisle

The author starts the post by saying that she is the mother of Justin (19) and Megan (14). She is currently engaged to Kane.

The author had included Megan in the wedding party and was looking for a way to include Justin when the question of who would walk her down the aisle came up. When she asked Justine he was overjoyed and agreed to it with teary eyes.

But Kane wasn’t happy. He simply said no and didn’t give an explanation at first. When the author pushed for the reason, he blew up saying she was supposed to choose a person who had an impact on her life and not her kid.

The author explained that Justin was her role model because he managed health issues, took care of Megan, and other school issues while he grew up. According to the author, he held their family together when his and Megan’s biological father passed away.

The author stood her ground and said that Justin was walking her down the aisle and that if Kane had an issue with that it was his problem. He countered that he wasn’t going to let people laugh at them at the wedding and stormed off.

He continued to berate her for making such decisions before asking him.

What do you think? Is the author wrong to want her son to walk her down the aisle? Share your thoughts below.